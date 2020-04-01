FRONT ROYAL — One of the world’s oldest drinks is helping three brothers open one of Warren County’s newest businesses.
The Rushing brothers, originally from Alaska, are about to realize their dream of opening their first meadery. Honey Hops & Brew Works is located at 650 W. 11th St. in Front Royal and will be ready for business as soon as product is ready.
In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, Honey & Hops will be able to ship statewide — and to select other states possibly. Bottles will be made available for curb-side pick-up as soon as product is ready.
Mead, which is classified as wine in Virginia, is an alcoholic beverage made from fermenting honey with water. The ancient cultures of China, India, Greece and Egypt all enjoyed drinking mead.
“I’d tried mead a couple of years ago and kind of stumbled on it and fell in love with the flavor profiles and the combinations you could create,” Ian Rushing, 39, said. “Mead is one of the oldest drinks in the world, but it’s really been seeing a bit of a resurgence.”
Ian’s brothers, Adam, 28, and Isaac, 30, had done a bit of home brewing back home in Alaska and always dreamed of opening their own meadery one day. About two years ago, they moved from The Last Frontier to Virginia to give it a go with Ian, who has been in the area for about 15 years.
The brewing process begins, really, with an idea.
“Some of them we really enjoy, but it won’t appeal to everybody,” Adam said. “It’s a lot of playing around with it, a lot of reading and thinking about stuff while you’re eating it or smelling it.”
If done well, Ian said, you’ll get a taste of honey in every batch. It can be sweet, he said, but it doesn’t have to be, despite most people’s first opinions on hearing that it’s made of honey.
The crew has tinkered with many different flavors and combinations, notably blueberry, a tart cherry and a spicy mead made with chocolate Carolina reaper peppers.
“A lot of it for most of them it’s pretty simple — water, honey and yeast,” Ian said. “If you want to add anything on top of that, some goes in primary and some goes in secondary.”
“It makes the flavor more dynamic when you’re hitting it from multiple angles,” Adam added. “We’ve had pretty good luck (with ideas) to this point. Time will take care of a lot of it, but we get creative and sometimes find it didn’t turn out the way we thought.”
The brothers picked their location on West 11th Street because it had everything they needed with minimal work to be done — a bar already built in, a drain in the floor in the back and stainless steel sinks. In the front of the shop, there is room for a few small tasting tables — shaped like honey combs that the crew sanded down from used electrical spools — with chairs along with the bar area. In the back, the crew brews and houses the mead.
“Size-wise, this was about perfect for us,” Ian said. “When we first started, we were basically looking at brewing out of one of Adam’s spare bedrooms, but the federal government said we had to have an exterior door into that room. So, we looked into spaces, and we were already fairly far along in the process. Within about two weeks of looking, we signed a lease at this place.”
Making alcohol, the brothers said, doesn’t run in the family. Their parents weren’t drinkers growing up, but they’ve been “fully supportive” in this venture, the brothers said.
The business already has family history from the time and work that has been put in by all three. Isaac even cashed out his 401k to help fund the business.
“My brothers are my best friends. I would rather work with them and fail than to not have tried at all,” Isaac said. “With the economy how it is, I don’t know if my retirement would have been there anyway. So, I’m all in.”
Once bans on gatherings and health advisories are lifted, the group plans to offer tastings and will sell mead by the bottle. They will also offer guided tours to go through the process of how mead is made.
Support has grown throughout the community already, they said, as they’ve noticed others wearing Honey & Hops hoodies and hats.
Success, though, will be two-fold for the brothers.
“Once we’re all pulling a salary off it, that would be successful,” Ian said. “There’s the other side of it, though, to where this is an educational experience. A lot of people haven’t had mead, so we want to give people an experience they haven’t had before.”
To find out if the mead is ready, call 540-692-6032 or look for Honey Hops & Brew Works on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.