WINCHESTER — In June 1972, "The Godfather" was in theaters, "Sanford and Son" was on TV, Sammy Davis' song "The Candy Man" was on the radio and 23-year-old Bill Kellaris bought a 50-cent birthday card for his brother who was turning 16.
"And the postage to get it to him was another 3 or 4 cents, which was no small thing because I was just out of graduate school at that point," Bill said on Monday during an interview at his Frederick County home.
Little did Bill know the Hallmark card he purchased for 50 cents would become a priceless family heirloom. That's because Bill and his brother, James Kellaris, have been swapping the same card for each other's birthdays for 50 years.
"The message on the inside said, 'Save this card. You can send it to me on my birthday,'" James, who lives in Cincinnati, said during a phone interview. "So I did."
Last week, the card made its way to Bill's house in honor of his 73rd birthday, which was on Friday. It will stay there for a few weeks before heading back to James's house for his 66th birthday on June 18.
"We knew this card had a long future," James said.
"But I don't think either one of us could foresee it 50 years in the future," Bill said.
The brothers ran out of room to write messages on the card many years ago, so they started using sticky notes and scraps of paper to share their birthday greetings. Each message includes the names of each brother's family members and pets, and notes if any dogs or cats had been added or lost that year. For example, one note from James listed Sassy as a family cat. The next year, Sassy's name was crossed out because she had passed away.
One year, Bill said, "My brother was especially sentimental when he sent the card to me from where he was teaching on sabbatical in France. It joked, 'Note postmark, you loser.'"
In 2019, one of James's daughters stayed at Bill's house with her new puppy, Jack, who repeatedly soiled the carpets. When James sent the card that year, he included a check for $20.01 to cover the cleaning costs. When asked if that was enough to restore the stained carpets, Bill said, "Not even close."
While Bill's carpets may be a bit worse for wear, the 50-year-old birthday card is in remarkably good shape.
"We have stored it very carefully," James said. "Maybe we were a little careless with it for the first few years, but when we realized this story had no end, we started storing it in a file folder, then a file folder inside a manila envelope. Recently my brother started putting a plastic bag around the file folder."
Bill said he has to protect the card because James has lost it a few times.
"He's the irresponsible baby brother," Bill said.
While Bill may be the responsible one, James, a marketing professor and music composer at the University of Cincinnati, said he's the smarter of the two.
"I completed my education; he didn't," deadpanned James, who earned a doctorate in marketing from Georgia State University. "He just has a master's degree from MSU [Michigan State University]. Kind of the black sheep of the family."
"I had to proofread his dissertation," Bill responded.
Bill, who was director of financial aid at Patrick Henry College before retiring in 2019, has a deep brotherly bond with James, and the two express their love for each other through good-natured jabs. Some examples:
- "If you want a picture of my brother, you'll have to use a wide-angle lens. He is a chubby dude. He's not trim and athletic like I am." — James
- "He's a pretty good husband and father, but as a brother, he stinks." — Bill
- "I'm not sure that my brother trusts the mail. Because of his advanced age, he might have it confused with the Pony Express." — James
- "One brother is normal, the other brother is James." — Bill
Hopefully, the Kellaris brothers will be exchanging fresh jabs and the same old birthday card for many years to come. When asked if their children will continue swapping the card once the brothers are gone, Bill seemed doubtful.
"I expect my brother will lose it," he said.
