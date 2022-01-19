BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday honored a member of the Boyce Volunteer Fire Company who has served the organization for more than 60 years.
Chairman David Weiss presented Samuel “Sammy” Buckley a resolution of recognition and appreciation.
"Sixty years of service is truly remarkable," said Weiss, who represents the county's Buckmarsh District.
According to the resolution, Buckley officially joined the fire company on Feb. 8, 1960, and has since devoted thousands of hours of his time to it. He still maintains active volunteer status.
Buckley was involved in establishing the current fire station on Greenway Avenue (U.S. 340). He has been elected to the company's board of directors annually since 1975. He was president from 2007 to 2013 and vice president from 2002 to 2007 and and again from 2013 to 2021, the resolution notes.
He currently is chairman of the Building and Grounds Committee, overseeing the fire station's buildings and repairs, upgrades and general maintenance, "often by simply doing the work himself," the resolution states. Also, "he has been instrumental to both the operational and administrative sides of the ... company by quietly and efficiently doing anything that needs to be done."
Buckley didn't comment when Weiss presented him the resolution. After all, he's "not a man who craves recognition," the resolution states, "but instead, he humbly and habitually supports Boyce Volunteer Fire Company in any way necessary."
"The fire company leadership relies on his many years of experience," it continues, enabling him to "provide valuable mentorship, guidance and advice."
A large crowd from Boyce, including fire company members and town leaders, filled the supervisors' meeting room at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center to see Buckley receive the resolution. The audience gave him a standing ovation.
Buckley then posed for pictures with the supervisors and the fire company representatives.
The resolution isn't the first honor that Buckley has received for his service to the company.
He was presented the Chief's Award in 1993, the President’s Award in 2003 and both the Member of the Year and Firefighter of the Year awards in 2006.
