BERRYVILLE — It could be hard for visitors to discern between the new Fellowship Square and Shenandoah Crossing subdivisions, considering they're adjacent.
No signs denoting either will be posted at their entrances along local streets. Berryville's zoning ordinance prohibits such signs, according to Christy Dunkle, the town's director of community development.
"We want to make Berryville one cohesive community" rather than having various smaller communities seem to comprise the town, Dunkle said.
Fellowship Square, Shenandoah Crossing and the fifth phase of the Hermitage are largely responsible for a significant development spurt within the Clarke County town of roughly 4,000 residents.
D.R. Horton Inc., the nation's largest home builder by volume, is developing all three subdivisions.
Company representatives didn't respond on Thursday or Friday to emailed questions about how construction is proceeding and D.R. Horton's interest in Berryville.
More than 200 new single-family homes are to be built within the three subdivisions. All are to have homeowners associations.
Construction of the 50 homes in Fellowship Square is finished, Dunkle said, adding she understands that all are inhabited. The approximately 20-acre subdivision covers much of the territory around Osborne Street, Fairfax Street, Weeks Court and McCormick Court.
Meanwhile, at least half of the 82 homes planned for Shenandoah Crossing are completed, Dunkle estimated. That 42-acre development covers much of the area between Fellowship Square northward toward Harry Byrd Highway (Va. 7) and bordering Green Hill Cemetery. Many of the new homes are visible from the highway.
An extension of Petal Drive, between Page Street and Weeks Court, will open today to serve the subdivision.
Planning for Shenandoah Crossing began more than a decade ago. An economic downtown shortly thereafter halted the project. It resumed again two years ago.
Based on her conversations with Horton representatives, Dunkle said housing sales have been brisk and a lot of new residents already have moved in.
"Most folks are from the east" of Berryville, including the Northern Virginia communities such as Sterling and Ashburn, she said to her understanding.
She's talked to some of the newcomers, including ones seeking the town's permission to install fences. Although she hasn't asked specifically why they moved to Berryville, she said indications have been that lower house prices, quality schools and a desire to escape the hustle-and-bustle of suburban Washington, D.C. living seemed to have been factors in their decisions.
"There appear to be younger families moving in," with heads of households in their 30s and 40s, Dunkle continued. "It helps make a more diverse community."
Census data from recent decades indicates that Berryville/Clarke County is "an older community" overall, she pointed out. Attracting younger people should help the town and county prosper in the future, she said.
The fifth phase of the Hermitage, which comprises most of Berryville's southwest quadrant, will be the final one. Plans call for 71 houses to be built. Street development is under way, and a model home is under construction.
More than 200 houses already comprise the Hermitage. When the neighborhood is fully developed, it should have about 285 lots and homes altogether, Dunkle said.
She anticipates Shenandoah Crossing to be completed by summer. She doesn't yet have a timetable for the Hermitage, she said.
The Shenandoah Crossing property already was owned by D.R. Horton when development began. The firm bought the neighboring property from the Fellowship Square Foundation. It bought the Hermitage property from Silver Lake Development, according to Dunkle.
Once all three neighborhoods are fully developed, there will remain small amounts of land on Berryville's edges that can accommodate construction of a few more houses, Dunkle said.
Yet developing any new major subdivisions would require the town to annex adjacent county land, she said. It would be up to the Berryville City Council to decide whether to pursue a future annexation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.