Building Local

A heavy equipment operator for Perry Engineering Company, Inc. walks to his front-end loader Monday as site work has begun for an apartment complex on this parcel of land along South Pleasant Valley Road behind the new Cook Out restaurant. The Local will include 198 one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments within a single four-story building, a parking deck for residents and two small buildings that will be leased for commercial use. The apartments are designed to accommodate Shenandoah University students and young professionals.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.