Building Local

A heavy equipment operator for Perry Engineering Company, Inc. walks to his front-end loader Monday as site work has begun for an apartment complex on this parcel of land along South Pleasant Valley Road behind the new Cook Out restaurant. The Local will include 198 one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments within a single four-story building, a parking deck for residents and two small buildings that will be leased for commercial use. The apartments are designed to accommodate Shenandoah University students and young professionals.