WINCHESTER — Two of the buildings targeted for renovation as part of the proposed Winchester Grove 440-unit apartment and commercial complex on Valley Avenue have been added to the Virginia Landmarks Register.
The designation approved Thursday by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources is honorary and does not protect the buildings from being demolished, but project developer Echelon Resources Inc. of South Boston, Virginia, has never suggested razing the structures. Instead, the six-story brick warehouse and a two-level concrete building on the property at 1955 Valley Ave. would be converted into space for apartments, retail, a restaurant and amenities for the development's tenants.
Andrew Basham of the Richmond-based Spy Rock Real Estate Group, which is working with Echelon to develop Winchester Grove, told the Winchester Planning Commission earlier this week that his firm has experience restoring historic properties. Now that the Virginia Landmarks Register designation is in place, it opens the door for Echelon to take advantage of state tax credits that could offset the expense of renovating the two historic structures.
The buildings at 1955 Valley Ave. are currently owned and operated by Virginia Apple Storage Services LLC, which acquired them after C.L. Robinson Ice and Cold Storage Corp. went out of business in 1997. Virginia Apple Storage is expected to continue operations at the site as long as the Winchester Grove construction process allows, assuming the mixed-use complex is approved by City Council.
According to information from the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, the Stewart Bell Jr. Archives at Handley Regional Library and the book "Ice and Refrigeration, Vol. 62," Charles L. Robinson, who was born on Jan. 1, 1855, in Fortville, Indiana, bought the apple storage business operated by W.H. Palmer at 1955 Valley Ave. to capitalize on the Northern Shenandoah Valley's prolific apple industry. The purchase in 1901 included a storage facility that Robinson rebuilt as a six-story structure the following year. The two-story concrete building followed in 1905.
Robinson went on to build an ice and cold storage plant in Charles Town, West Virginia, in 1908, and bought the Berryville Ice and Refrigerating Co. in 1917. He died on April 1, 1922, at his home in Winchester.
"The growth of the C.L. Robinson Ice and Cold Storage Corporation paralleled the rise of the apple industry in Virginia, and by the mid-20th century, Winchester was widely recognized as the apple capital of the eastern U.S.," information from the Virginia Department of Historic Resources states. "The closing of the plant in 1997 ended an era in the city’s industrial past."
In order for a building to be added to the Virginia Landmarks Register, it must be at least 50 years old and associated with a significant person, event or historic trend. Structures with unique architecture or engineering may also qualify. For more information, visit dhr.virginia.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.