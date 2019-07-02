WINCHESTER — “Bula!” is how owner Makalla Phelps greets customers at Java Kava, which opened Monday at 16 S. Loudoun St. on the Loudoun Street Mall.
The word is used as a greeting in Fiji, where kava is a popular beverage.
With kava bars popping up around the country, Phelps, 20, decided to open one in Winchester. She says it’s the first kava bar in Virginia.
Kava is a “magical root” from the South Pacific that’s consumed in the form of juice. It’s a pepper plant, and it’s used to make cold drinks known for their relaxing, euphoric effect.
Phelps, a 2017 Sherando High School graduate, got the idea to open a local kava bar from her father Scott Phelps, who drinks kava to help relieve pain related to some health issues.
“Your tongue may get numb, your lips may get numb,” she said about kava, adding that she drinks it to relieve anxiety.
In addition to reducing stress and anxiety, kava is used as an herbal supplement to support the nervous system, mental focus and muscle recovery.
Any beverage at Java Kava can be served with a shot of cannabidiol (CBD), an extract derived from the cannabis plant but without the high-inducing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). CBD is consumed by some people as a way to relieve pain and anxiety.
Java Kava also serves pastries, canned natural sodas, and locally roasted coffee served with locally sourced creamer.
As the business gets established, the menu may expand. “This is very new,” Phelps said.
Phelps opened the shop while she takes a break from college, where she studies graphic design. She designed the shop’s logo and website.
Her sister, Cloe Phelps, a 15-year-old sophomore at Sherando, will help out at Java Kava in the summer and on weekends.
Java Kava is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
The shop’s lounge is available to local artists and performers who want to display their artwork or perform live music, poetry, comedy or host other events.
For more information, visit javakavabar.com.
