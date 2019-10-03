WINCHESTER — Empowerment Night Events, a local nonprofit organization focused on creating community conversations about important issues, will host an event on bullying awareness and related topics on Oct. 19 at The Homestead Farm at Fruit Hill Orchard in Frederick County.
From 4-7 p.m., there will be guest speakers and a panel discussion. Issues that will be touched upon include bullying and childhood trauma, suicide prevention awareness and addiction awareness.
Winchester Sheriff’s Office Maj. and Chief Deputy Allen Sibert, who is running for Frederick County sheriff in the Nov. 5 election, is one of the speakers. He will talk about bullying, mental health and what it’s like to raise a son with autism. Other speakers include Misty Harris, author of “The Broken Woman,” who will share stories about how she overcame child abuse, domestic violence, self-abuse and addiction; Christian speaker and author Lutricia Lopez, and Miss District of Columbia Camden Wilson.
The panel will include students, peer specialists and a physician.
Susan Shick, founder of Empowerment Night Events and a candidate for the Gainesboro District seat on the Frederick County School Board, believes it’s important to have public discussions about bullying because students are vulnerable to it at school or through social media on their cellphones or computers.
“When the bullying starts, it spreads like wildfire because of these devices,” said Shick, who founded the group in 2016. “They’re at home with them all the time. They can’t seem to escape it, so we want to offer them solutions and places they can feel safe.”
She also wants to encourage those who witness bullying to do something about it.
“If you’re a bystander and you’re witnessing it, you step back and do nothing, that makes you just as guilty as the one doing the bullying,” Shick said.
She added that bullying victims are vulnerable to addiction and suicide, so it’s important to talk about awareness and prevention.
Cost to attend the event is $20 per person at the door. The fee includes a fried chicken dinner. Attendees can pay with cash or credit/debit cards. People are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. The Homestead Farm at Fruit Hill Orchard is located at 2502 N. Frederick Pike. For more information, call Shick at 540-409-1708.
(2) comments
Bullying... it even happens to professionals working in law enforcement. It happens to LEO’s who support candidates for office... in some cases retired or not you have to watch what you do or say or risk “the wrath”...
How to stop bullying: Teach your children to defend themselves. Stand up to a bully and they'll move on. Don't rely on school administrators. They just talk.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.