Cora Swain arranges her pumpkin display at The Pumpkin Patch on westbound Berryville Pike (Va. 7) near the Frederick/Clarke County line. For sale at the seasonal business are traditional pumpkins, white ghost pumpkins, goose bump pumpkins, mellow yellow pumpkins and pumpkins for cooking. A scavenger hunt maze, pumpkin slingshot, homemade baked goods, including pumpkin rolls and pumpkin bundt cake, as well as apples and arts and crafts are offered at the site. The Pumpkin Patch is open 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends.