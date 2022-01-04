WINCHESTER — Two months after City Council publicly stated it has no intention of eliminating Winchester’s constitutional offices of treasurer and commissioner of the revenue, the two people who currently hold those elected positions appeared before council’s Finance Committee to explain the importance of the services their offices provide.
Commissioner of the Revenue Ann Burkholder and Treasurer Jeffrey Barbour walked the committee through a 30-minute PowerPoint presentation detailing the duties of the three parties involved with assessing taxes and collecting payments in Winchester: City Council sets local tax rates, the commissioner determines the taxes owed by residents and businesses, and the treasurer processes the payments.
“This form of government has stood the test of time,” Barbour said on Tuesday.
Confusion regarding the future of Winchester’s treasurer and commissioner of the revenue began in early November when City Council discussed a proposed charter change that would give Winchester’s director of finance the authority to perform limited duties that are currently assigned to the two offices, such as signing bond issuances, performing real estate assessments and issuing levies for non-payment of taxes. The goal, City Attorney Melisa G. Michelsen said at the time, was to have another authorized person in Rouss City Hall who could carry out select tasks if and when needed.
However, the proposal was presented in a manner that raised eyebrows. For starters, it was introduced to council’s Finance Committee on Nov. 3, which was Election Day. Burkholder and Barbour — the two people who would be directly affected by the charter change — were campaigning for re-election and could not attend the meeting.
Also, the draft proposal written by Michelsen included very broad language lifted from the Code of Virginia that did not accurately reflect the reason for the proposed charter change. Although Winchester’s finance director would only have authority to handle a limited number of tasks currently assigned to the two constitutional offices, the proposed charter amendment written by Michelsen states the director would be able to “(e)xercise all the powers conferred and perform all the duties imposed by law upon commissioners of the revenue (and) city treasurers.”
Burkholder and Barbour, both Republicans, saw the proposal as the Democrat-controlled City Council’s attempt to run them out of office.
At council’s meeting on Nov. 9, Michelsen and Mayor David Smith spent nearly 45 minutes assuring opponents that the proposed charter change was not a power grab. Michelsen said it never occurred to her that the Nov. 3 Finance Committee meeting coincided with Election Day and that Barbour and Burkholder would be unavailable to participate in the discussion, and Smith said the only reason the proposal was brought forth at that time was because he and City Manager Dan Hoffman were developing a list of legislative priorities that Winchester hopes to see addressed by the General Assembly when it convenes on Jan. 12.
Following Burkholder’s and Barbour’s 30-minute presentation on Tuesday, Smith, who chairs the Finance Committee, reiterated there was no attempt to eliminate the two constitutional offices but said he would like to see more cross-training opportunities between staff in the city’s Finance Department and the treasurer’s and commissioner of the revenue’s offices.
Smith then pivoted the conversation to encourage Burkholder to put some of her office’s services online so taxpayers would have an easier time accessing bills. Burkholder said that’s something she has wanted to do for years but the cost has been prohibitive. Smith advised her to work up the numbers anyway because the current council may be more receptive to a funding request for an online portal.
“I would love for you to come back with some proposal to see what that would look like,” he told Burkholder.
Attending Tuesday afternoon’s Finance Committee meeting in Rouss City Hall were Smith and member Corey Sullivan.
