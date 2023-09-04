Due to dry conditions, all open air burning throughout Front Royal and Warren County is prohibited by order of the Fire Marshal, according to a news release from the Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services.
This prohibition includes all bonfires, ceremonial fires, camping fires, barrel fires, etc. This regulation does not include barbecue grills, smokers, or any device that emits smoke through a chimney or stack, the news release states.
The ban took effect Sunday afternoon and will remain in effect until further notice. No person shall kindle or maintain or authorize to be kindled or maintained any open burning during this time, the news release stated.
The Department of Fire and Rescue Services — Office of Emergency Management and the County of Warren continue to monitor these adverse conditions.
The news release offered the following safety tips during this dry period to reduce the chances of fire include:
• Do not discard cigarettes from moving vehicles; use ashtrays. With the conditions we have now, lit cigarettes do cause fires and can be disastrous in times of drought and high fire risk.
• When pulling off the side of the road, stay off of dry grass areas. Park vehicles so that the exhaust does not come in contact with dry grass, leaves or weeds.
• Adjust the safety chains on your trailers to ensure they don’t drag and create sparks that can cause roadside fires.
• Avoid cooking outdoors during this drought season. If you do cook, never leave barbeque grills unattended. Place your grill on concrete or your driveway away from your home or any structures. If using charcoal or wood, make sure that the fire has been extinguished by soaking it with a garden hose before disposing of the coals.
• During this time, do not burn household trash in barrels.
• Check lawnmowers and farm equipment for properly working spark arresters.
• Mow lawn at least 30-50 feet away from your house and water to create defensible space.
• Cut back or remove any dry and dead landscaping plants or bushes around your home. Clear leaves from your roof and gutters; rake them away from the sides of your home.• Move anything that will burn far away from structures, items like firewood, compost piles, brush piles, etc.
• Notify the electric company when dead trees or overhanging limbs endanger the electric wires.
