Eager to burn? Wait your turn, warn fire officials during Virginia’s outdoor burn ban.
State law prohibits setting outdoor fires prior to 4 p.m. within 300 feet of a wooded area or dry grass that could carry the flames to the woods. The law went into effect Feb. 15 and goes through April 30.
The state allows burning between 4 p.m. and midnight as long as the person setting the fire takes precautions and attends the fire at all times. Debris burning is the number one cause of wildfires, followed by arson, according to a recent Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services news release.
Virginia adopted the burn ban in the 1940s to reduce the number of wildfires that usually increase each spring. Elevated winds, lower humidity and dry fuels on forest floors during late winter and early spring increase the chance for wildfires. Winds usually calm down and relative humidity rises after 4 p.m., reducing the potential for outdoor, open-air fires to escape. Chief James Bonzano II warns in a news release that a lack of moisture and snowfall this winter increases the risk that fire could ignite the dry leaves and ground cover and spread.
“So, historically, everybody usually does a pretty good job adhering to the burn ban, and what violations we do find it’s just because they weren’t properly educated and they didn’t understand that the burn ban was in effect, and/or they don’t understand parameters of the burn ban and they think they meet the exemption classifications but they don’t,” said Assistant Fire Chief Gerry Maiatico.
The ban may not apply to someone burning yard waste in a suburban or urban area, Maiatico said. The law requires the use of a screen to allow smoke to pass through when burning materials in an outside, commercial-style fireplace, chimney or container such as a barrel, Maiatico said. The law dictates the size of the screen required.
“But obviously our advice and our best-practice recommendation is wait the time — even though you think you might be safe because you’re outside of the parameters of the ban,” Maiatico said. “Ultimately, we know the fire risk during the ban, based off of weather, based off of conditions, is historically greater.
“The adage is: ‘eager to burn, wait your turn,’ right?” Maiatico said. “Wait ‘til the appropriate time frame and that can ensure the safest level of activity out there.”
Maiatico warned that anyone responsible for setting a fire that spreads out of control could face criminal charges and can be held liable for damage caused by the blaze and pay for suppression costs.
“Even outside of the ban, there are risks associated with performing open-air burning techniques,” Maiatico said.
For more information, visit https://dof.virginia.gov/wildland-prescribed-fire/fire-laws/4-pm-burning-law/.
