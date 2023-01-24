The City of Winchester Pipes and Drums held a sold-out Burns Night Dinner honoring the memory of Scotland’s immortal poet, Robert Burns, on Saturday at West Oaks Farm Market.
Festivities at the annual event started with toasts to the president of the United States and to the king of Great Britain. After the toasts came the ceremonial presentation of haggis.
Haggis, the national dish of Scotland, is a type of pudding composed of minced sheep mixed with beef or mutton suet and oatmeal and seasoned with onion, cayenne pepper and other spices.
James Carter recited Burns’ poem “Address to the Haggis” before dinner guests received a serving of haggis, turnips and mashed potatoes. The serving of the haggis was followed by a salmon and roasted chicken dinner.
Among the guests were Brian Donaldson, retired Pipe Major of the Scots Guards in Edinburgh, and Dan Lyden, international professional piping champion. Both have been instructors at the piping and drumming school sponsored by the City of Winchester Pipes and Drums that has been held at Shenandoah University since 2002.
Area restaurants, hotels and businesses contributed items and services for a silent auction and basket raffle.
The event featured the area’s first shortbread baking contest. Judges for the 11 entries included a native of Scotland and a piper who proclaimed that he had a great deal of experience tasting and judging cookies.
Entertainment for the evening was provided by Miss Sadey Stevens performing a Highland 4 step fling and the City of Winchester Pipes and Drums performing a short concert that included the debut of its competition set for 2023. The evening activities ended with the singing of “Auld Lang Syne,” the words of which have been attributed to Burns.
The City of Winchester Pipes and Drums currently has 17 pipers and nine drummers. The band’s performances in 2022 included the Queen’s Jubilee in Colonial Williamsburg, a concert with the Shepherd University Wind Symphony, the Virginia Highland Games, the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival and the St. Patrick’s Day pub crawl.
The Burns Night Dinner is the group’s major fundraiser each year.
The band’s next local performances will be the Winchester Celtic festival on March 11 and the band’s 21st Pub Crawl in downtown Winchester on March 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.