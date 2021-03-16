WINCHESTER — Businesses participating in the inaugural Startup Shenandoah Valley (S2V) cohort shared their experiences during a virtual wrap-up session Thursday evening, now that the first eight-week "sprint" is complete.
S2V is a virtual accelerator program for regional businesses that have high growth potential and are ready to scale.
Nine companies were selected for the program and participated in the eight-week process beginning in January, with one-on-one virtual coaching, mentoring and support in other business-related areas.
The program was launched by the Staunton Creative Community Fund (SCCF) — a regional nonprofit organization based in Staunton that supports entrepreneurs and entrepreneurship and helps provide access to capital, education and community.
“I’m really proud of all of you guys,” SCCF Executive Director Debbie Irwin said. “I’m really proud of everything you’ve accomplished, and I’m really excited to see where you guys are going to go.”
The S2V program is supported by SCCF’s ecosystem builders, Alex Andrew and Ryan Hall, who helped comb applications to find the program’s first participants.
Two companies from the Northern Shenandoah Valley were in the first cohort — Edinburg-based American Parkour, founded by Mark Toorock, and Winchester-based Mouse Loves Pig toy company, founded by Ruth Rau.
Toorock was asked about the impact that his mentors from the Sila Group had on him during the process.
He said that even though he’s been in business for more than a decade that he considers his company a “15-year-old startup,” because he’s now diving into different aspects that are away from the original focus.
Toorock used to own two gyms and implemented parkour into curriculum at more than 50 schools in Washington, D.C., and Maryland for areas such as gym classes.
He credited his mentors for helping him build digital strategies toward that goal, an area where his mentors had a vast amount of expertise.
“This has been incredible. Every time I talk to them for three minutes, they drop so much knowledge on me that I’m like, ‘Great, now I’ve got another three years worth of work to do,’” he said.
Rau, meanwhile, was asked about the most challenging aspect of the journey, to which she pinpointed time management.
“As a solo founder, I do everything in my business. It’s all me, all the time,” she said. “Finding the time while I’m running the business, making the money, doing all the things to also add on top of that all of the programming and big picture thinking and the CEO mindset that this program is really helping me develop has been a big challenge.”
To help with that, she said she’s utilized a popular gaming item — a sand timer. She sets aside 20 minutes to force herself to focus on developing her business and thinking about the big picture, she said.
The time she’s spent doing that has led her to begin making moves that will her lead to her hiring at least one employee, she said.
In addition to working with mentors, cohort members worked with each other to brainstorm ideas and accept critical feedback. Toorock said that was especially helpful for him.
“Each of us has our own unique struggles and challenges and each of us has our own strengths that we’ve brought. There’s been so much great communication and feedback,” he said. “I think it’s great, that balance of trusting someone enough to give them actual critical feedback.”
The cohort members will now take what they’ve learned and work on implementing it further into their business strategies.
“We’re thrilled with the progress these companies have made, and we’re even more thrilled to see where they’re going to go in the future,” Andrew said. “This isn’t the end of this program for these companies. This was just a phase, and now they’re going into the implementation phase and will be putting into practice what they've been learning.”
Applications are still available for the next round of the program at stauntonfund.org through April 9. Companies selected for the next cohort of the program will begin May 31.
