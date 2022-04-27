WINCHESTER — The housing market is a vital piece to a strong economy.
That was Virginia Realtors Chief Economist Lisa Sturtevant's message to area business leaders gathered Wednesday at Shenandoah University’s James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletics & Events Center for the Business at the Valley Health Bloom Luncheon during the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.
Sturtevant told the crowd of about 800 that the average person buys three homes in their lifetime, and these purchases help stimulate local economies with what comes after the buying process.
Renting moving vehicles, paying movers, buying furniture, painting or making initial home improvements, purchasing outdoor necessities and hosting friends and family in a newly purchased home are just some of the benefits that Sturtevant said helps boost local communities.
“Every single time you did all of those things, you are putting money into the local economy,” she said. “That’s the whole point. There’s a role that housing plays in the economy that we almost take for granted because we don’t realize it.”
Sturtevant said every home sale in Virginia provides about $107,000 in economic activity. She said the real estate market contributed about $53 billion to the state’s economy in 2020.
The housing market is unique because it is one of the only industries that touches every local economy and it also touches a lot of different economic sectors, she explained.
Sturtevant said Virginia was one of the “lucky” states that didn’t shut down important aspects of the real estate market throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, which helped Virginia's economy stay afloat.
“Virginia was really, I think, wise for allowing the real estate sector to continue operate, because it was really a very important source for our economic development during the pandemic,” she said.
Sturtevant also said buying and selling homes throughout adulthood is a primary way that most families accumulate wealth. She said the average homeowner accumulates about $40,000 in equity in Virginia currently.
The housing market has been in sellers’ favor since around the summer of 2020, Sturtevant said.
Low inventory has been the biggest hindrance for those looking to buy for about the past decade. Sturtevant said about five years ago there were around 50,000 homes for sale in Virginia compared to about 13,000 currently.
One reason for this, she said, was because the Baby Boomer generation is staying in their homes longer and likely living in homes too big for them. This could be because more adult children tend to move back in at some point or because the Baby Boomer generation is working longer, likes their neighborhood and doesn’t have anywhere to move to due to low inventory.
Millennials, the largest home-buying demographic currently, are now trying to buy their first home but are having difficulties doing so, Sturtevant said.
“Millennials got hit twice. During the 2008 recession, a lot of millennials were coming out of high school and college and were entering the worst labor market since the Great Depression. It took them awhile to get financial footing,” Sturtevant said. “Now, just as this demographic is trying to buy their first home, guess what they’re getting hit with? An unprecedented pandemic. The fact of the matter is, though, that this demographic is very eager to buy a home and they will form a really important part of the housing market for the next seven or eight years.”
Sturtevant said she expects demand for homes to continue to be strong, but the way people are buying has certainly changed with more workers now being remote. That provides many different living options, she said.
Though home prices have risen throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Sturtevant said she expects prices to stop rising at the high rate that most have seen.
She said she expects mortgage rates to hit about 6% by the year's end, which should slow the rise of home prices.
Before Sturtevant’s presentation, attendees at the Business at the Bloom luncheon spent about an hour networking with hors d'oeuvres from Shaffer’s BBQ before enjoying a lunch catered by Carrabba’s Italian Grill.
