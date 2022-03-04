• Ron Price Jr. was the Top Producer for Fairfax Mortgage Investments’ Winchester Branch office for the month of February.
• The Virginia Society of Certified Public Accountants (VSCPA) is partnering with seven states to offer a unique learning opportunity on International Women’s Day with life coach and media contributor Deborah Porter, founder of Moms Mentoring Circle. The virtual event on March 8 will focus on the top five ways to use stress as an asset instead of a liability, and how women leaders in the CPA profession can manage stress and well-being.
This event is part of the VSCPA’s Women’s Leadership Series designed to inspire female empowerment in the CPA profession, with additional webinars planned throughout the year, the third annual Women’s Leadership Forum conference on Dec. 7 in Richmond, and the 2022 Women to Watch Awards.
For more information on the VSCPA Women’s Leadership Series courses and to register, visit www.vscpa.com/conferences.
Send Business Briefcase items to Matt Welch at mwelch@winchesterstar.com.
