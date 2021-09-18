Winchester PenFed Realty’s award winners from the month of August were the Kerry Stinson Team, “Top Lister”; Mary Cox, “Top Sales”; and Jaclyn Fleet, “Top Producer.” Also the “Million In A Month” awards went to the Kerry Stinson Team, Mary Cox and Holly McCaffrey.
Author Tara Hewan will host a book signing event at Winchester Book Gallery at 7 N. Loudoun St. from 2-4 p.m. today. Hewan will do a review and reading of the book “Dear Maxwell, A Conversation About Race” and sign books for attendees. Signed copies of the book will be available for purchase.
