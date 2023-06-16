F&M Bank
On June 12, F&M Bank opened a new full-service branch located west of Old Town at 1738 Amherst St. at the corner of Amherst Street and Linden Drive. This will be F&M Bank’s 14th branch in Virginia.
The bank, which is celebrating its 115th year of operations, also has a commercial banking and loan production branch at 3 S. Cameron St., Winchester. The hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., with extensive digital offerings available online and on the F&M Bank mobile app.
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank’s four distribution centers were recently awarded the highest rating, Superior, from AIB International.
This annual audit resulted in each Blue Ridge Area Food Bank warehouse scoring in the 900s on a 1,000-point scale. A passing score is 700 and above. Facilities that score in the top 25% receive a Recognition of High Achievement – Superior.
Auditors evaluate an organization’s operational compliance with food safety standards. Each voluntary AIB inspection is a thorough physical review of a food manufacturing, processing and distribution facility to assess food safety risks.
During this past year, the Food Bank received, stored, and distributed nearly 25 million pounds of food, including 7.2 million pounds of produce, through partner pantries, program site partners, and the Food Bank’s mobile programs, serving, on average, over 109,500 people per month across 25 counties and eight cities through distribution centers in Charlottesville, Lynchburg, Winchester and Verona.
The Food Bank has more than 400 community partners, which includes food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, schools, libraries, health care clinics, community centers and more. For more information, visit www.brafb.org.
Shenandoah University
Shenandoah University has been named a 2023-24 College of Distinction for providing high-quality undergraduate education that focuses on hands-on learning, strong student-teacher relationships, a vibrant campus life and successful outcomes.
Additionally, Shenandoah was recognized by the national program in the areas of business, education, nursing, career development, military support, and Equity and Inclusion.
Colleges of Distinction’s selection process includes in-depth research and detailed interviews with schools.
To be named a College of Distinction, Shenandoah demonstrated excellence in undergraduate education in such factors as student engagement, teaching excellence, outcomes-based learning and community involvement. This evaluation process differs from those of popular college rankings publications, whose formulas grade institutions based on things like faculty salaries, endowment size and peer opinion.
REC
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative’s The Power of Change, member-owners give voluntarily to support nonprofits that support those in need.
Most participants round up their electric bill to the next whole dollar, but gifts can also be a set monthly amount or a one-time donation. Twice a year, donations from The Power of Change are made available to 501© 3 nonprofit charities and charitable organizations in our communities.
This spring, the CARE Charity Inc. Board that distributes the funding, awarded funding to the following nonprofit organizations in our area:
Dr. Terry Sinclair Health Clinic Inc. of Winchester received $2,499.12 to assist with the purchase of essential medical supplies due to new patient growth and supply shortages.
Love to NIC LLC received $2,500 to provide monthly meals to homeless people in the Winchester area.
Christ Church Cares Food Pantry of Clarke County received $3,500 to assist the Personal Care Initiative that provides low-income seniors with personal hygiene and dental care supplies.
FISH of Clarke County received $4,000 to provide food for the Community Table Mobile Food Pantry that serves a growing population of food insecure individuals in the area.
Phoenix Project of Front Royal received $4,520 to support domestic violence services provided through the Primary Prevention Programming.
Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging Inc. of Front Royal received $4,740 to provide wheelchairs for the Senior Center.
Family Promise Northern Shenandoah Valley Inc. received $5,000 to assist families with children who are experiencing homelessness by providing housing support as they transition from shelters.
Northern Virginia 4-H Educational and Conference Center of Front Royal received $5,000 to assist with providing equipment and materials necessary for lifeguard and first aid community safety trainings.
The Salvation Army Winchester VA Corps received $5,077 to provide ongoing supply storage capacity needs for the Emergency Family Shelter program.
Highland Food Pantry of Winchester received $6,000 to assist with the “Eggcellent” Protein project that provides a high protein source of food to the community served by the pantry.
Aug. 10 is the deadline to apply for the fall funding. Information: https://myrec.coop/power-change.
