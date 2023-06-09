Pasture walk
A pasture walk will be held at 5:30 p.m. on June 19 at Marlboro Angus, 351 McCune Road, Middletown. Registration is not required.
Marlboro Angus runs a large cow-calf herd on property locally known as the Garrett Farm. The farm has been using good managed grazing practices for the past six years and has been able to graze all of its cattle more than 300 days, from mid-April through mid-February for most of those years. This sets the stage for having some grass available for July/August grazing and improves fall growth for winter stockpile grazing.
Highlights of the tour will include how to manage pastures without the need to bush-hog, how management from April through June impacts grass availability the rest of the summer, and more.
This event is a collaborative effort between the Virginia Cooperative Extension, Mountains to Bay Grazing Alliance, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Lord Fairfax Soil and Water Conservation District.
In the event of inclement weather, call Extension Agent Bobby Clark at 540-333-3227 or the Shenandoah County Extension office at 540-459-6140.
Coldwell Banker Premier
Steve DuBrueler, founder and CEO of Coldwell Banker Premier, was named one of RealTrends GameChangers. This accomplishment was achieved through a 76% increase in company growth year over year.
Coldwell Banker Premier is one of only 18 real estate brokerages in the entire nation and the only Coldwell Banker affiliate to be an award recipient this year.
Winchester Public Schools
Laurie Massie is officially director of finance for Winchester Public Schools after serving in the interim role for five months. She has been working in the education sector for 15 years. She began her career with Winchester Public Schools in 2008 as a finance clerk and records management analyst. She left the division in 2012, working with Frederick County Public Schools as a payroll clerk and American Public Education Inc. as director of payroll. She returned to WPS in 2020.
Hayley Mullins, director of special education and related services for Winchester Public Schools, recently received the Mary Lou Wall Award of Excellence For Early Career Special Education Leaders from the Virginia Council of Administrators of Special Education. She has worked in the education field for 14 years, first as a special education teacher in Campbell County Public Schools, where she later became an autism and behavior specialist and the coordinator of special education. She has been with WPS in her current role for almost two years.
The Village at Orchard Ridge
Lauren Gwinn, resident experience director at The Village at Orchard Ridge, 400 Clocktower Drive, Winchester, has been recognized by LeadingEdge Virginia as the 2023 Emerging Leader. The award recognizes Gwinn's achievements, passion and contributions to leadership in the aging services field, specifically with her volunteerism and active leadership with the Shenadoah Fellowship Foundation, Seniors First and several other community organizations supporting older adults in the Winchester area. The recognition was announced at LeadingEdge Virginia's Greater Good Annual Conference and Expo in Norfolk.
Submissions
Send in your events at cburton@winchesterstar.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.