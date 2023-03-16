• Richard’s Fruit market will host SpringFest from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The free event will include an Easter egg hunt, barrel train rides, music, yard games and an opportunity to take pictures with an Easter calf. The market will be selling homemade vegetable soup, bakery items, and the ever popular peach milkshakes.
The market is located at 6410 Middle Road outside of Middletown.
• More than 80 employers with job openings and internship opportunities will be present for a career and internship fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Laurel Ridge Community College in Middletown.
