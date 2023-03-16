Richard's Fruit Market

Richard's Fruit Market manager Kayla Lawrence sorts fresh apple pie and dumplings at the market on Middle Road in Frederick County. This year is the first time the market has been open during the winter months. The market is open Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

• Richard’s Fruit market will host SpringFest from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The free event will include an Easter egg hunt, barrel train rides, music, yard games and an opportunity to take pictures with an Easter calf. The market will be selling homemade vegetable soup, bakery items, and the ever popular peach milkshakes.

The market is located at 6410 Middle Road outside of Middletown.

• More than 80 employers with job openings and internship opportunities will be present for a career and internship fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Laurel Ridge Community College in Middletown.

— Send Business Briefcase items to cburton@winchesterstar.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.