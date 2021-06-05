• Texas Roadhouse is staffing up. On Monday, the local Texas Roadhouse will host a hiring event for full- and part-time positions.
Texas Roadhouse is doing in-person interviews with all interested applicants. Interviews can be scheduled online at https://texasroadhouse.jobdetails.io/hiringday/.
To reserve an interview time, register online in advance. Interviews will take place on Monday at the participating location.
• Long & Foster/Webber & Associates congratulates Julie Teets for being the Top Lister, Top Salesperson and Top Producer in May.
• Ron Price Jr. was the Top Producer for Fairfax Mortgage Investments’ Winchester branch office for the month of May.
• RE/MAX, LLC announced a new corporate sponsorship of The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance, reaffirming the company's commitment to fair housing for all and promoting LGBTQ+ home ownership. Through this new relationship, RE/MAX agents of all identities will have access to training, resources, and networking as they strive to overcome obstacles around housing that continue to face the LGBTQ+ community.
The LGBTQ+ homeownership rate is currently 49%, far behind the U.S. average of 65%. Through housing policy advocacy and training efforts, the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance strives to change the statistics by ending discrimination and empowering all LGBTQ+ consumers on their journey of home ownership. This sponsorship is the latest step in a longtime effort by RE/MAX to increase diversity among homeowners. Since 2019, RE/MAX has been a member of the Business Coalition for the Equality Act, which supports legislation that would prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.
Since its founding in October 2020, the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance has grown to more than 50 chapters across 30 states.
“As we enter Pride Month, we are thrilled to welcome RE/MAX, one of the most recognizable brands in the real estate industry," said Ryan Weyandt, CEO of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance. "While our community has made great strides since the 1969 Stonewall Riots launched the modern LGBTQ+ movement, we continue to fight to eliminate housing discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity at the federal level and in 27 states. We now add RE/MAX as another incredibly powerful voice to help The Alliance in our advocacy efforts, including helping increase LGBTQ+ homeownership rates and welcoming those in the community who want a real estate career."
Email Business Briefcase items to mwelch@winchesterstar.com.
