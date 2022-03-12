Mistretta top agent
Justin Mistretta was the top producer and sales agent in February at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty’s Winchester office.
Mistretta joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty in August of 2019. He is a native of Pennsylvania, licensed in both Virginia and West Virginia.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty is a full service real estate company ready to assist clients with buying or selling a home and getting a mortgage.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty’s Winchester office also announced that three of their agents received Leading Edge Society Awards for being in the Top 8% of the entire Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Network for 2021: Dawn Marie Hooser, Tammy Rogers and Holly McCaffrey.
Send Business Briefcase items to Matt Welch at mwelch@winchesterstar.com.
