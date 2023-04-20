• Valley Health, a regional health care provider, recently announced that eight nonprofit organizations are recipients of 2023 Community Partnership Grants totaling $200,000 to address critical health needs.

This year, Morgan County Partnership (MCP) in Berkeley Springs, W.Va., received Valley Health’s top grant award of $100,000. MCP is a coalition of local citizens with a vision of creating a safe, healthy, and drug-free community. MCP includes area nonprofits, government agencies, volunteer organizations, Morgan County Schools, churches, businesses, parents and youth.

Other recipients are:

$25,000

  • Page Alliance for Community Action
  • Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter

$10,000

  • Child Safe Center
  • Concern Hotline
  • Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area
  • Wheels for Wellness
  • Winchester Rescue Mission

• Capon Springs and Farms will have an open house from 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. April 30. This annual tradition opens the entire resort grounds, facilities and trails to the community for the day, including the pool. There's also a $45 FlingGolf and lunch package, which must be reserved by April 26. With advance notice, the day spa, escape room and golf can be reserved during the April 28-30 weekend. Overnight stays also available. For FlingGolf/lunch reservations, call 304-874-3695. For spa reservations, call 304-874-3004. For escape room reservations, call 681-231-7445. The resort is located in West Virginia, about a 35-minute drive west of Winchester. For more information, visit caponsprings.net.

— Send Business Briefcase items to cburton@winchesterstar.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.