• Valley Health, a regional health care provider, recently announced that eight nonprofit organizations are recipients of 2023 Community Partnership Grants totaling $200,000 to address critical health needs.
This year, Morgan County Partnership (MCP) in Berkeley Springs, W.Va., received Valley Health’s top grant award of $100,000. MCP is a coalition of local citizens with a vision of creating a safe, healthy, and drug-free community. MCP includes area nonprofits, government agencies, volunteer organizations, Morgan County Schools, churches, businesses, parents and youth.
Other recipients are:
$25,000
- Page Alliance for Community Action
- Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter
$10,000
- Child Safe Center
- Concern Hotline
- Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area
- Wheels for Wellness
- Winchester Rescue Mission
• Capon Springs and Farms will have an open house from 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. April 30. This annual tradition opens the entire resort grounds, facilities and trails to the community for the day, including the pool. There's also a $45 FlingGolf and lunch package, which must be reserved by April 26. With advance notice, the day spa, escape room and golf can be reserved during the April 28-30 weekend. Overnight stays also available. For FlingGolf/lunch reservations, call 304-874-3695. For spa reservations, call 304-874-3004. For escape room reservations, call 681-231-7445. The resort is located in West Virginia, about a 35-minute drive west of Winchester. For more information, visit caponsprings.net.
