• Michael McDonald, president and CEO of Capon Valley Bank, announces that Robert C. "Rob" Boyd has been appointed to the bank's board of directors. Boyd was born and raise in Winchester, where he graduated from John Handley High School in 1972. He then attended Virginia Tech where he earned his degree in finance in 1976 followed by a master's in business administration from James Madison University in 1978. He has an extensive background in banking, having worked in regional and community bank settings as a commercial banker and credit administrator.
Boyd and his wife Tricia have three children and four grandchildren and reside in Winchester. He is a member of the board of trustees of Westminster Canterbury of the Shenandoah Valley where he is secretary/treasurer and finance committee chair. He attends Christ Episcopal Church and is a member of the Rotary Club of Frederick County. His appointment was effective Jan. 1.
• The Myrias Group, a private wealth advisory practice with Ameriprise Financial in Winchester, was named to the list of "Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams" published by Forbes. The list recognizes financial advisors and their teams who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business.
The Myrias group is led by John Everson, Andrew Huggins and Stewart Barnes. The team also includes local financial advisors Susan Kagey and Jason Williams and local support staff Bobbi Hutson and Tonya Stahmer. The Myrias Group has offices in Winchester, Harrisonburg, Roanoke and Richmond in Virginia and Martinsburg, West Virginia. They have collectively served the Winchester community since 1985.
