• Larry Webb, a Bulk Mail Entry Unit clerk at the Winchester Post Office, recently received his 50-year service pin from Winchester Postmaster Karen Davis. He also received a letter of commendation from U.S. Postal Service Postmaster General Louis DeJoy stating his 50 years of service are “indicative your unique dedication and commitment to our organization’s success.”
• Cheryl Hamilton Fried, president and CEO of Winchester-based Blue Ridge Hospice, has been named to the board of Shenandoah Community Health in Martinsburg, West Virginia. For more information about Shenandoah Community Health, visit www.shencommhealth.com.
• AT&T has turned on more mobile broadband sites in the Winchester area, enhancing mobile internet access for AT&T customers and FirstNet subscribers. This will help give residents, businesses and first responders better wireless service.
The expanded service boosts coverage around Shawneeland and Mt. Pleasant in Frederick County and Pleasant Valley Road and Jubal Early Drive in Winchester.
These enhancements bring Band 14 spectrum to the area. Band 14 is set aside by the government specifically for FirstNet, which is the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to America’s first responders and the extended public safety community. Learn more at FirstNet.com.
• SERVPRO of Winchester received the Chairman’s Platinum Award at the company’s 53rd annual convention in Dallas this month. Robert Wise of SERVPRO of Winchester joined more than 1,050 franchise owners in attendance. “It’s exciting and satisfying to receive this award,” Wise said, “particularly in this difficult business environment. At a time when there seemed to be more challenges than solutions, SERVPRO continued to provide expert guidance and service. This allowed our team of dedicated remediation specialists to continue to provide reliable, prompt, professional fire and water cleanup and restoration, mold mitigation, and remediation services to home and business owners in our community when they needed our help.” Contact 540-665-0575 or email rwise@servprowinchester.com or visit www.SERVPRO.com.
• Author Emily Keefer will be at Winchester Book Gallery at 7 N. Loudoun St. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 23. Keefer, an author in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle, will be selling and signing her debut novel, “The Stars on Vita Felice Court,” published through Koehler Books Publishing. Keefer is a recent graduate of Shepherd University and is a reporter at The Journal newspaper in Martinsburg, West Virginia.
