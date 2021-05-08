• Sheetz has a new campaign aimed at feeding children and adults who are most in need across Sheetz’s footprint. Through the “Get a Meal, Give a Meal” campaign, Sheetz will donate one meal for every 6-inch (half) sub sold and two meals for every 12-inch (whole) sub to local Feeding America member food banks. The campaign will take place on Tuesdays throughout the entire month of May and June and at all of Sheetz’s 621 locations in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland.
One dollar helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.
• Valley Health Winchester Medical Center (WMC) received an “A” grade in the spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing the regional hospital’s achievements protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospitals’ prevention of medical errors and other harms to patients in their care. The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign an “A” through “F” grade to more than 2,700 general acute care hospitals across the country every six months.
In December, Leapfrog named WMC a 2020 Top Hospital, one of only 105 facilities in the country to be so honored. The Leapfrog Top Hospital award is acknowledged as one of the most competitive awards American hospitals can receive. Winchester Medical Center was one of only 48 named in the Top Teaching Hospital category.
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.
To see Winchester Medical Center’s full grade details and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.
• River Riders Family Adventure Resort plans to hire 200 full-time and part-time seasonal workers in historic Harpers Ferry. A summer job fair has been scheduled to fill the high paying positions at the Harpers Ferry-based resort.
Available positions include river guides, adventure park staff, zipline guides, sales and service representatives, front desk agents, servers, line cooks, ice cream shop positions.
The first job fair will be from 1 to 3 p.m. May 16. It will be held at The Clarion Conference Center, 4328 William L Wilson Fwy, Harpers Ferry.
For those unable to attend, available positions can be viewed online at RiverRiders.com/employment and can apply through the Indeed link. Applicants also can call 304-535-2663 for River Riders or 304-535-6302 for the Clarion Inn/ White Horse Tavern for more information about the positions.
