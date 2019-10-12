The National Association of Professional Insurance Agents (PIA) has named Connie Boyd of Donegal Insurance Group as its 2019 Company Representative of the Year. The presentation was made on Sept. 20 during a ceremony held in conjunction with the PIA’s national convention held at the Loews Portofino Hotel and Resort in Orlando, Fla.
Boyd is senior business relationship manager for the Donegal Insurance Group and lives in Winchester.
Julie Teets of Long & Foster/Webber & Associates in Winchester was the top lister, top salesperson and top producer in September. In August, top lister was Jeff Konrady, top salesperson was Bruce Elsey and top producer was Jim Thomson.
Amy A. Feathers has joined Greenway Engineering as director of marketing. She is a Winchester native.
Ron Price Jr. was the top producer for Fairfax Mortgage Investments’ Winchester office in August and September.
