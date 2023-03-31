Jennifer Martin, executive director of Winchester-based Blue Ridge Hospice, has been elected to serve on the LeadingAge Virginia Board of Directors. LeadingAge is the association representing not-for-profit aging services organizations in Virginia.
The local law firm of McCarthy & Akers, PLC is ranked No. 96 on Inc. magazine’s fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic list, which ranks the fastest-growing Mid-Atlantic private companies. For 20 years, McCarthy & Akers has provided estate planning, elder law and real estate services to its clients in Virginia and West Virginia.
Bojangles restaurants at 191 Gateway Drive, Winchester, and 130 Crock Wells Mill Drive, Winchester, will host “Dine In Week” from April 1-7 to encourage the return of in-person dining and foster community, conversation and fellowship. Guests who dine-in will be treated to special promotions throughout the week.
Tammy Feaster from Spherion Winchester has been recognized as a 2023 Franchisee of the Year by the International Franchise Association. She owns several Spherion offices in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and Pennsylvania. Spherion offers staffing and recruiting services.
All Meadows Farms Nurseries on Saturday will host their 8th annual Alzheimer’s Day in honor of founder “farmer” Bill Meadows, who passed away from Alzheimer’s. Donations collected between April 1 and June 21 will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association. Anyone who makes a donation on Saturday will receive 10% off plants. The fundraiser has raised nearly $200,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association over the past seven years.
