Blossom Medical, a Winchester medispa offering state-of-the-art treatments to improve skin and slow the aging process, will be celebrating their new location opening on Saturday, Aug. 20. The new address is the former Sarah Zane Fire Hall in Old Town Winchester, 8 West Fairfax Lane. The event is open to the public from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Black tie is suggested.

