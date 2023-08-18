Extension drought programCounty Extension offices will host an on-line and in-person class for farmers who are experiencing extreme drought conditions. Classes will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the following locations:
Woodstock: Shenandoah County Extension office, 600 N. Main St., Suite 100-A.
Winchester: Alson H. Smith Jr. Agricultural Research and Extension Center, 595 Laurel Grove Road.
The program will discuss livestock price considerations, alternative feeds, disaster programs/insurance, livestock management options, pasture management options and corn silage.
Join on-line by calling Extension offices in Clarke County at 540-955-5164, Frederick County at 540-665-5699; Page County at 540-778-5794; Shenandoah County at 540-459-6140 or Warren County at 540-635-4549.
New round of funding available to local farmersLocal farmers have access to a new found of funding — plus technical assistance — for agricultural best management practices that help conserve soil and water. Through the Virginia Agricultural Best Management Practices Cost-Share Program, a farmer can apply for up to $300,000 to support the cost of practices that can keep sediment and nutrients out of streams and rivers. The Lord Fairfax Soil and Water Conservation District manages the program in this area (Clarke, Frederick, Shenandoah and Warren counties). For more information, call 540-465-2424, ext. 5.
Book signingJonathan Lucci, of Winchester, will hold a book signing of his first novel “The Heavens Falling,” a Civil War fiction story with prominent settings in the Shenandoah Valley, from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Winchester Book Gallery, 7 N. Loudoun St. Information: www.theheavensfalling.com.
Entrepreneurship summit The Shenandoah Community Capital Fund is hosting its second annual Shenandoah Valley Entrepreneurship Summit on Oct. 23-24 at the new Liberty Street Mercantile in Harrisonburg.
Those attending can expect to expand their network, connect with business owners across the Valley, and be inspired by each other’s failures and successes. Workshops and breakout sessions will equip attendees with actionable skills they can immediately begin practicing for their businesses. The Summit will also connect attendees with entrepreneurial support organizations that can help them refine their businesses. With the success of last year’s summit, this year will have more sessions and topics.
Tickets are $155 and include entry to the event and a light breakfast and lunch on both days. Student tickets are available for $80. Register here for the event: https://tinyurl.com/mtncnf34.
Angus AssociationEthan Sowers, of Toms Brook, is a new member of the American Angus Association.
The Association records ancestral information and keeps production records and genomic data on individual animals to develop industry-leading selection tools for its members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.