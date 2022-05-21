• Jennifer Locke, managing attorney for the Winchester office of Blue Ridge Legal Services, has received the Virginia State Bar's 2022 Virginia Legal Aid Award honoring excellence in legal aid society work.
Locke has worked as BRLS for the entirety of her career, serving in various roles before rising to the position of managing attorney overseeing other attorneys at the practice. BRLS is the nonprofit legal aid society serving the Shenandoah and Roanoke valleys of Virginia.
John Whitfield, executive director of BRLS, nominated Locke for the award. Her nomination was supported by an outpouring of letters from colleagues and community leaders who endorsed Locke's qualifications and commitment to the legal aid cause.
Whitfield noted that Locke "has not sought the limelight in her work. Instead, she has labored in the vineyards, quietly, compassionately, determinedly, effectively fighting for justice for thousands of clients she has represented over the last 22 years from her little office in Winchester, Virginia."
Locke received her bachelor of arts degree from the College of William and Mary and her juris doctorate from The Dickinson College of Law of The Pennsylvania State University.
She will be presented the award on June 17 at the Virginia State Bar's annual meeting in Virginia Beach.
• Edward Jones Financial Advisor Sean Dudley of Winchester recently qualified for and attended the firm's Managing Partner's Conference, which celebrates the contributions and achievements of the top 400 of the firm's nearly 19,000 financial advisors. The conference was held in Scottsdale, Arizona, on April 26-27. This was the 19th time Dudley attended the event. "It's an honor to qualify for this conference," he said. "This level of success could never have happened without the trust clients have put in our branch and the teamwork with my branch team, Melissa Baumgardner, Audrey Smith, Dena Jaques, and Johanna Lanier." Dudley's office is located at 1705 Amherst St., suite 101, Winchester. Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada.
• A new hair studio, The Fade Father, has opened at 2337 Valor Drive in Winchester. Owner and barber Dominic Calvi offers regular haircuts, designs, beard trims, face masks, eyebrow services, and face and head shaves. Appointments can be booked at fadefatherhairstudio.com.
• Winchester-based Trex Company announced that it is expanding its premium Transcend decking line with the introduction of Trex Transcend Lineage, a “new generation product heralds what’s next in outdoor living with refined aesthetics, trend-forward colors and enhanced performance features.”
Trex Transcend Lineage boards feature an elevated aesthetic with subtle, elegant graining. The products will be available in two new color options – Rainier, an airy mountain grey, and Biscayne, a light coastal brown. The Lineage boards are engineered with heat-mitigating technology in the shell to reflect the sun and keep boards cooler than other composite decking offerings of a similar color.
Trex Transcend Lineage decking will be available regionally beginning in June. Products will be sold through Trex dealers and major home centers in select markets across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. Additional retail distribution will be added across the U.S. later this year. To learn more about Trex Transcend Lineage, visit Lineage.Trex.com.
Send Business Briefcase items to Matt Welch at mwelch@winchesterstar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.