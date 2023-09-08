Crown Cork & Seal
Crown Cork & Seal will hold its annual Stewart Ellis picnic from noon to 3 p.m. on Sept. 9 in the Exchange Pavilion at Jim Barnett Park in Winchester. Those attending are asked to bring a covered dish. The meat and utensils will be furnished. Information: Linda Pennington at 540-327-9670.
Squared Circle Collectibles
Professional wrestler "The Godfather" will be at Squared Circle Collectibles, 3343 Valley Pike, #100, Winchester, on Sept. 9 There is a fee for autographs and photo ops.
Extension seminar
The Shenandoah County Extension office will hold an educational meeting on managing grasslands from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 15 at the state Arboretum at Blandy Farm in Boyce.
Speakers and their topics will be Jeremy Engh with Lakota Ranch, who will talk about 365-day grazing; Dr. Jennifer Riley with the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center on grassland management to enhance all wildlife; Extension Agent Tim Mize on native plants and the Grassland Bird Initiative; Extension Agent Bobby Clark on sound grazing management and sustainable landscapes. Tim Mize will moderate a discussion on grassland management.
Registration is $20, payable at the door. Information: 540-459-6140 or visit https://tinyurl.com/y759h8ee.
Book signing
Cheryl Lyon, author of “Perfectly Unconventional-The Art and Activism of Three Women in the Shenandoah Valley,” will sign copies of her book from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Strasburg Visitor Center, 33229 Old Valley Pike, Strasburg. The signing will also include a meet-and-greet of members of the Fisher’s Hill Ladies Project, researchers Neil Thorne, Hope Brim and the late Gloria Stickley. Information: 540-465-5884.
Youngkin appointment
Gov. Glenn Youngkin has appointed Jackie Jones, business office manager at Shirley Well Drilling Inc. in Stephenson, to the state’s Board for Contractors.
Valley Health
Mark Nantz, president and CEO of Valley Health System, has been named to Virginia Business Magazine’s fourth annual “Virginia 500” listing of top leaders in the commonwealth in business, government and higher education, according to a media release from Valley Health. He is one of 28 hospital and health system leaders chosen from the healthcare/biotech/pharmaceutical sector.
Nantz oversees six hospitals, including two in West Virginia and four in Virginia, and over 6,000 employees.
He joined Valley Health in 2020, in the third month of the COVID-19 pandemic. His focus is on ensuring a culture of employee and patient safety, financial stability and strong connection to purpose.
Individuals are not nominated for the Power List, they are selected by the magazine’s editorial staff.
Commuter survey
People have until Nov. 18 to complete a Commuter Assessment Survey from RideSmart, which is working with the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission, with support from Kimley-Horn, to develop a Commuter Assistance Program Strategic Plan. The strategic plan aims to enhance commuting experiences in the region by optimizing transportation resources and providing sustainable solutions. The survey is available at ridesmartva.org/survey.
Civil Air Patrol leader honored
Lt. Col. Constance "CJ" Muncy of Civil Air Patrol's Winchester Composite Squadron recently received the Frank G. Brewer Memorial Aerospace Award Lifetime Achievement from Civil Air Patrol. The award recognizes superior excellence among the program's many aerospace educators. As the aerospace education officer for Winchester Composite Squadron, Muncy has led the squadron's participation in numerous events including the High-Altitude Balloon Challenge, CyberPatriot and the American Rocketry Challenge. She also helps units throughout Virginia and surrounding states with their STEM and aerospace programs. Muncy has been involved with Civil Air Patrol since joining as a member of the Virginia Wing in 1994. Civil Air Patrol is a U.S. Air Force auxiliary.
