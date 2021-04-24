• F&M Bank’s executive leadership welcomed John Sargent to its growing commercial team. Sargent joins F&M Bank as vice president, commercial relationship manager with a focus in Winchester and Frederick County.
Sargent has 14 years of experience in the banking industry, the last eight focused in commercial banking. He graduated from Sherando High School and Longwood University. In his spare time, Sargent participates as a member of New Life Christian Church in Winchester and volunteers as a coach for Frederick County National Little League.
• The Shenandoah University Center for Immersive Learning is hosting an open house May 20.
Have an idea for a startup? Or are you thinking about how you might use virtual reality or 360 video to promote your business? The SCIL Lab is available for a limited time to help area entrepreneurs help you get started.
Staff will be available from 9 a.m. to noon May 20 to answer your questions and discuss your ideas. Due to COVID, staff asks you to register in advance so that they can control numbers. Both online and in-person appointments are available. Those coming in person will be asked to submit a symptom form in advance, wear a mask on campus and submit to a temperature check for everyone's safety.
This opportunity is made possible through funding from Go Virginia to foster business development in the Shenandoah Valley by helping entrepreneurs develop concepts and connect them to the Startup Shenandoah Valley (S2V) accelerator program. Questions can be sent to scil@su.edu.
• Virginia Career Works will host a virtual information session with Grafton Integrated Health Network at 3 p.m. May 12. The virtual event will allow attendees to learn more about Grafton’s company and career opportunities.
The presentation will be Grafton’s story of its journey to create the only crisis management system in the world that teaches how not to use restraint and seclusion.
Register in advance at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYqfuuvpjIvGNbdlJkAPvAWM7Tt7p1tXAR9. You will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
Email Business Briefcase items to mwelch@winchesterstar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.