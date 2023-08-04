Tech Team Solutions acquires WinTech
Tech Team Solutions LLC recently acquired WinTech LLC, according to a media release from Tech Team Solutions. The announcement was officially made July 1. Tech Team Solutions has acquired over a dozen local technology companies over the past 20 years and has been serving Winchester since 2002, providing IT support such as technical helpdesk support, computer support and consulting to small and medium-sized businesses. The company's goal is providing "enterprise-level IT practices and solutions to the small business sector, with small business prices," the release states. "The recent acquisition of WinTech, LLC is in line with Tech Team Solutions, LLC mission to build upon our reputation of success of responding to their clients' needs of computer, telephone, and business machines with a skilled technician in a respectful, timely and honest manner and build a lasting relationship of trust and confidence with their clients," the release states. Tech Team Solutions is located at 234 Millwood Ave. For more information, call 540-667-2000 or visit www.techteamsolutions.com.
West Oaks Farm Market
West Oaks Farm Market will celebrate its Peaches and Beaches Festival starting at noon on Saturday at 4305 Middle Road, Winchester.
Featured will be peach milkshakes, pick-your-own peaches, peach beers and wines and more. Wine and beer tastings will be available from noon to 4 p.m. with lots of vendors sampling over 30 selections. Live music featuring Chris Huntt Jr. from noon to 2 p.m. and Wichita Falls from 2 to 5 p.m. There will also be hay wagon rides, bounce house, barrel trains, axe throwing, a mechanical bull and more. Free admission.
Muse Vineyards
An art show to benefit Friends of the North Fork of the Shenandoah River will be held this month at Muse Vineyards in Woodstock.
“Ripples and Reflections” celebrates the Shenandoah River with a gallery opening event from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the vineyard.
The exhibition opening will be a ticketed “Wine on the Water.” Tickets are $35 per person and include wine, light appetizers, and a one-year membership with FNFSR for new members. Tickets will be available for purchase at the event, or by pre-order at https://fnfsr.org/ripples.
The exhibition features original works by invited artists exploring the natural beauty of the Shenandoah River through conservation and ecological themes in varied media, including paint, pottery, sculpture, ceramics and glass.
Artists include Dianna Bennett, Andrea Carracedo, Jen Cole, Lynne Crumpacker, Jaz Draper, Rachel Fitzsimmons, Caitlin Garvey, Kary Haun, Ann Heap, August Hoerr, Nancy Ramsey, Rupert Ravens, Jeanne Russell, Kevin Seabrooke, Travis Schuerman, Rod Shepherd, Helen Jean Smith, Sue Somerville and Kat Turner.
The exhibition will be open at Muse throughout the month of August.
Shenandoah University
The Shenandoah University Institute For Entrepreneurship will host a free webinar titled “Gig Economy: The Future of Work” from 11 a.m. to noon on Aug. 14 via Zoom.
Featured speakers will include School of Business Instructor of Entrepreneurship, YesBuilds founder and author Yolanda Shields and Montressa Washington, Associate Professor of Management and Director of the Institute for Entrepreneurship.
According to Shields, the gig economy is a labor market characterized by the prevalence of short-term contracts or freelance work as opposed to permanent jobs. Participation in the gig economy has grown rapidly over the past few years and expanded exponentially since the onset of the 2019 pandemic, due in part to the increased reliance on gig workers to home-deliver necessities to consumers.
Registration is required. To attend, sign up at https://tinyurl.com/mpwxwn5v. You will receive a confirmation email and a link to join the meeting.
ARS open house
ARS, 210 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, will have an open house 1-3 p.m. Aug. 30. ARS, which offers opioid addiction treatment, recently started an Intensive Outpatient Program that provides counseling services for anyone struggling with overuse of substances.
Youngkin board appointments
Gov. Glenn Youngkin has appointed Amy Moore of Millwood, owner/manager of South Gate Farm, to Virginia's Horse Industry Board. He also appointed Vincent Di Benedetto of Winchester, a retired Loudoun County sheriff's deputy, to the Board of Regents of the James Monroe Law Office Museum and Memorial Library.
Top of Virginia Regional Chamber
Blair Jewell is the new director of marketing and communications for the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber. She joined the staff June 28. Jewell is from Winchester. Prior to being hired by the chamber, she supported social media needs for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, a Minor League Baseball Single-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. She is a graduate of Messiah College in Mechanisburg, Pa. The chamber's previous marketing director, Kory Campell, is transitioning to director of media services.
Submissions
Send in your events at news@nvdaily.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.