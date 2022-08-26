• Sharon Farinholt of ERA OakCrest Realty in Winchester will be part of a four-member panel during a national, invitation-only presentation on Aug. 31 titled “How to Maintain Momentum in a Shifting Market.” Farinholt said she was asked to serve on the panel because of her entrepreneurial spirit and positive outlook regarding change.

