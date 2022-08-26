• Sharon Farinholt of ERA OakCrest Realty in Winchester will be part of a four-member panel during a national, invitation-only presentation on Aug. 31 titled “How to Maintain Momentum in a Shifting Market.” Farinholt said she was asked to serve on the panel because of her entrepreneurial spirit and positive outlook regarding change.
Local News
Friday, August 26, 2022
- By Nick Harpold For The Winchester Star
WOODSTOCK — The annual Shenandoah County Fair begins Monday at the fairgrounds with concerts, food, carnival rides, activities for kids, agricultural competition, exhibits and much more.
Thursday, August 25, 2022
WINCHESTER — The city's Planning and Economic Development Committee has recommended approval of a rezoning that could lead to the construction of a major apartment complex on Crossover Boulevard.
Wednesday, August 24, 2022
- By JOSH JANNEY The Winchester Star
WINCHESTER — Frederick County School Board member Miles Adkins declined to comment when reached by phone Wednesday afternoon regarding allegations that he was involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol.
WINCHESTER — City Council has updated its memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Winchester School Board to clarify how the school system handles hundreds of thousands of dollars in leftover local funding when each fiscal year ends on June 30.
WINCHESTER — Jury selection took place Wednesday in the first-degree murder trial of Adam Marcus Griffin, a 36-year-old Winchester resident accused of killing acquaintance Lorenzo Cole Wheeler more than two years ago.
CROSS JUNCTION — A 25-year-old Berkeley Springs, W.Va., man is believed to be the victim of a fiery single-vehicle car crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon on North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522 North) in Frederick County.
Death Notices
- Mary M. Froehlich
- Mary Sibley Buehler
- Agnes R. Boggs
- Gary Mason Stickles
- Jerry Roy Wingfield Sr.
- Peter Daniel O'Hare
- Tina Louise Warner
- Russell Eugene Kidwell, III
- Death notices for Aug. 26
- Charles Robert "Bob" Goshen, M.D.
- John Christopher Lewis
- Charlotte Louise Burner
- Vincent E. Arnold
- Death notices for Aug. 25
