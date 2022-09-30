• The Home Instead offices serving Winchester, Martinsburg, W.Va., and surrounding communities were recently recognized by Home Instead Inc. with the annual Founders Award in recognition of successful business operations and community support. The area offices are owned by Keith B. Clay. The Founders Award comes with funding to donate to local organizations that serve seniors and their families. The Winchester Home Instead office donated $15,000 to Blue Ridge Hospice and the Martinsburg Home Instead office donated $15,000 to Hospice of the Panhandle.
• Commonwealth Senior Living in Berryville was named among the Best Memory Care Communities for 2022 by MemoryCare.com. Recipients of this recognition are judged in four main categories: Proving a safe and secure environment for residents; maintaining cognitive abilities; managing behavioral challenges; and facilitating a high quality of life. In total, 18 Commonwealth Senior Living communities across the East Coast were named Best Memory Care communities for 2022.
• Tonya Smith began her new position as Valley Health senior vice president of acute care and president of Winchester Medical Center this month. It’s been a homecoming of sorts for the Eastern Panhandle native. Smith first joined Valley Health in 2007 as WMC pharmacy director, assumed system-wide responsibility for pharmacy, and transitioned to vice president of operations and ancillary services at WMC, a position she held until 2015. After seven years with Munson Healthcare in Cadillac, Michigan, leading six community hospitals and Munson’s system integration efforts, Smith returned to the Northern Shenandoah Valley to lead the medical center where her four children were born. “I feel honored and excited to serve a health system and community that have meant so much to me and my family,” Smith said.
• Former Valley Health president and CEO Mark Merrill was honored Sept. 22 with the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association's Distinguished Service Award. The award is presented to a past or current chief executive officer with a "long record of performing outstanding, valuable, and unique services to the hospital and health system community." Merrill retired in 2020 after a 35-year healthcare career, serving the last 11 years with Valley Health.
• The Winchester office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty welcome three new agents: experienced agents Jerry Balkom and Joey Badgett-Gonzalez and new agent Crystal Throckmorton. PedFed Realty is a full-service real estate company.
Send Business Briefcase items to cburton@winchesterstar.com.
