• Ana Cortes has opened Beauty N’ Hair at 2106 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Winchester. The salon offers Balayage, highlights, color, extensions, eyelash extensions, cuts, waxes, straightening services and perms. Hours: Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Contact: 540-535-8862 or email beautynhair7@gmail.com.
• Realty ONE Group Old Towne will have a grand opening from 4-6:30 p.m. Aug. 8. The office is located at 1000 Valley Ave., suite 1. Contact: 540-773-8475.
• Darcus Breneman, vice president-commercial banking officer at First Bank, recently completed the Certified Treasury Manager (CTM) program offered by Bankers College. The program deepened Breneman’s knowledge Treasury services, such as Cash Management, ACH, fraud protection services including Positive Pay and Debit Blocker, as well as Remove Deposit Capture (RDC). She integrates Treasury services into daily operations of businesses and nonprofits in the region to create efficiencies and stronger earnings. She is located at First Bank, 1835 Valley Ave., Winchester.
