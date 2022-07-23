Paladin Bar and Grill co-owner Dan Myers will be opening a new restaurant, Paladin Downtown or P3 for short, in downtown Winchester in this building at 31 E. Piccadilly St. Myers says there will be a bar and dining room on the first floor, with a bar and outdoor patio on the roof. Myers said he likes the location and “the idea of fixing up another building in downtown Winchester.” The restaurant is expected to open in early 2023.