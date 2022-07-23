New Paladin

Paladin Bar and Grill co-owner Dan Myers will be opening a new restaurant, Paladin Downtown or P3 for short, in downtown Winchester in this building at 31 E. Piccadilly St. Myers says there will be a bar and dining room on the first floor, with a bar and outdoor patio on the roof. Myers said he likes the location and “the idea of fixing up another building in downtown Winchester.” The restaurant is expected to open in early 2023.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

• Ana Cortes has opened Beauty N’ Hair at 2106 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Winchester. The salon offers Balayage, highlights, color, extensions, eyelash extensions, cuts, waxes, straightening services and perms. Hours: Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Contact: 540-535-8862 or email beautynhair7@gmail.com.

• Realty ONE Group Old Towne will have a grand opening from 4-6:30 p.m. Aug. 8. The office is located at 1000 Valley Ave., suite 1. Contact: 540-773-8475.

• Darcus Breneman, vice president-commercial banking officer at First Bank, recently completed the Certified Treasury Manager (CTM) program offered by Bankers College. The program deepened Breneman’s knowledge Treasury services, such as Cash Management, ACH, fraud protection services including Positive Pay and Debit Blocker, as well as Remove Deposit Capture (RDC). She integrates Treasury services into daily operations of businesses and nonprofits in the region to create efficiencies and stronger earnings. She is located at First Bank, 1835 Valley Ave., Winchester.

