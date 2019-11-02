Schrock Travel at 221 Imboden Drive, Winchester, changed its name to Varsity Travel on Oct. 25. The Schrock family, which operated the bus travel and vacation business for 25 years, sold it in May 2018 to Matt Knott and Tyler Tummolo. Varsity Travel has already grown from eight motor coaches to 13, and offers charter, day and multi-day trips. For more information, visit travelvarsity.com or call 540-678-2871.
Gayle B. Canini, president, CEO and investment advisor representative at Employee Benefits Administration Inc. at 1800 Valley Ave., Winchester, has been honored by the Ladenburg Institute of Women & Finance with the Ladenburg Women's Connection Advancing Our Profession award. She received the award at the LIWF's Annual Symposium, held Oct. 14-16 in New Orleans. Canini is a member of Ed Slott’s Master Elite IRA Advisor Group, a distinction held by only 1% of all financial advisors in the country. Her memberships include the National Association of Professional Women, the National Ethics Association, Top of Virginia Regional Chamber, Loudoun Estate Planning Council, and Shenandoah University's Byrd School of Business Advisory Group, of which she will assume chairperson duties in August. She also volunteers with the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.
In memory of the late Fran Ricketts' unwavering commitment to the Congregational Community Action Project (C-CAP), Bell's Fine Clothing held a benefit at its Loudoun Street Mall store on Oct. 9 in her honor, raising more than $5,000 for the nonprofit group that helps those in need. World-class drummer Daniel Kelly II, of Hampton, and his jazz trio provided entertainment. Catering was provided by Violino Ristorante Italiano. Bell's was founded in 1931 by Sam Shendow.
