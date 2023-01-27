MSV panel discussion
The Museum of the Shenandoah Valley will host a free panel discussion inspired by the exhibition “Contributions: African Americans in the Shenandoah Valley” exploring current Black-owned businesses in Winchester at 3 p.m. on Feb. 5 at 901 Amherst St., Winchester.
Moderated by Carl Rush, chief equity officer for Loundon County, the panel will include Terri Carter of T-Bones Bar & Grill, LaTasha Do’zia of Selah Theatre Project and James Frisby of FASST Sports Performance Training. Local historian Judy Humbert will provide historical context.
Registration is requested by Feb. 4 by calling 540-662-1473, ext. 240 or online at https://tinyurl.com/4y7et33e. Walk-ins welcome. Snow date is Feb. 12. Information: 540-662-1473 or www.themsv.org.
Send in briefcase items to cburton@winchesterstar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.