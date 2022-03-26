Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty’s Winchester Office announced two of its agents, Mary Cox and Justin Mistretta, received President’s Circle Awards for being in the Top 5% of the entire Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Network for 2021.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty is a full-service real estate company ready to assist our clients with buying or selling a home and getting a mortgage.
Attorney Marilyn Ann Solomon, of the Solomon Law Group, was presented with a Certificate of Appreciation from Tamara Green, Director of the Frederick County Department of Social Services, for her outstanding generosity and dedication to community service during their 2021 Holiday Project.
TWG Insurance-The Winchester Group will celebrate 20 years in business on April 1. In conjunction with the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber, there will be a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. at 24 W. Piccadilly St. Founded in 2002 by Gary Nichols, The Winchester Group is a full-service independent insurance agency. For more information, visit https://twg-insurance.com/
