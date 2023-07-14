• Gov. Glenn Youngkin has appointed Angela Rudolph-Wiseman of Frederick County, principal, Rutherford & Johnson, P.C., to the state Board of Accountancy. Kevin D. Shreiner, of Winchester, a professional land surveyor, has been appointed to the state Board of Architects, Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors, Certified Interior Designers and Landscape Architects.
• The Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) director election process is open. Member-owners can complete their proxy designation form online when it arrives in the mail. Three member-owners will be elected to REC’s board of directors as part of a virtual annual meeting on Aug. 9. Member-owners with an email on record with REC have received instructions and access to complete the form online. In addition, member-owners can log in at their convenience to MyREC SmartHub for online proxy designation completion. The deadline to participate is 5 p.m. Aug. 2.
• Winchester’s largest force-free dog training facility, R+K9, has opened at 2637 Papermill Road, Winchester. The owners are Connie Moss and Jill Frefield. The 3,300-square-foot, air conditioned facility features a 2,000-square-foot training room with agility flooring. R+K9 offers training, behavior modification, a school for dog trainers, seminars, workshops and more.
• Dennis Easter of Milton, Georgia, a former Winchester resident and a 1969 graduate of James Wood High School, has started an award-winning flavored whiskey spirits company called Blue Ridge Mtn Shine. In 2022, the Apple Pie A La Mode flavor won the Platinum-Best of Class for Flavored Whiskey for the SIP International Spirits Competition. This year, the Watermelon Lime + Jalapeno won a Double Gold in the same category. The Distillery of Modern Art in Chamblee, Georgia, will start blending and bottling the Apple Pie flavor later this month. Actual selling through a distribution vendor in Atlanta will start in August. The business’s website is blueridgemtnshine.biz.
• Valley Gas Mart at 3323 Valley Pike is now a U-Haul neighborhood dealer, offering services such as U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment and more. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling 540-818-0409 or online. Normal business hours are 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. Valley Gas Mart is owned by Anna Chen.
• Hakeem Thomas of Winchester-based Netmaker Communications has been named the 2023 Volunteer of the Year by Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania, his alma mater. He is now lead cybersecurity engineer at Netmaker Communications.
• Misty Higgins has opened a hair blowout bar in downtown Winchester called Plush Blow Dry Bar, LLC, at 725 S. Loudoun St. For more information, check out plushblowouts.com.
• Edward Jones Financial Advisor Sean Dudley of Winchester recently attended the firm’s Managing Partner’s Conference, which celebrates the contributions and achievements of 400 top financial advisors from among the firm’s nearly 19,000. The conference was held in May in Scottsdale, Arizona.
