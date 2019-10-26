Strasburg-based First National Corp. (NASDAQ: FXNC) is reporting next income of $2.5 million, or 50 cents per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019, which resulted in a return on average assets of 1.27% and a return on average equity of 13.31%. This compared to $2.7 million, or 54 cents per diluted share, and a return on average assets of 1.41% and a return on average equity of 16.89% for the third quarter of 2018.
“While our company delivered another quarter of excellent financial performance for our shareholders, the challenges of lower interest rates with a flat or inverted yield curve continue to put pressure on the next interest margin,” Scott Harvard, president and chief executive officer of First National, said in a news release.
Other highlights for the quarter include:
Wealth management revenue increased 13%
Net interest margin of 3.87%
Nonperforming assets decreased to .20% of assets
Eagle Financial Services Inc. (OTCQX: EFSI), holding company for Berryville-based Bank of Clarke County, is reporting increased quarterly earnings and continued solid financial performance in the third quarter of 2019. A quarterly common stock cash dividend of 26 cents per common share, payable on Nov. 15 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 1, has been announced by the company’s Board of Directors.
“Not only am I proud to announce that the company delivered a continued solid performance for the third quarter of 2019, but also that the Bank of Clarke County has again been named the best Financial Institution, Financial Planning, and Customer Service winner by The Winchester Star,” Brandon Lorey, president and CEO, said in a news release. “Despite continued market pressure on loan pricing, the bank remains committed to protecting its net interest margin while showing year to date loan growth above 5% with pristine asset quality.”
Other 3Q highlights include:
Net income of $2.2 million
Net interest margin of 4.01%
ALLL of .77% of total loans
EPS of .65 cents per common share
