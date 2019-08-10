During a recent convention at the Hilton Virginia Beach, Winchester resident Connie Boyd was chosen by the Insurance Agents of Virginia (IIAV) as its 2019 Company Person of the Year. At another convention at the Sheraton Hotel of Virginia Beach, the PIA Professional Insurance Agents of Va/DC/Maryland also chose Boyd as their 2019 Company Person of the Year. Boyd is a senior business relationship manager for the Donegal Insurance Group.
Jim Thomson was top lister, Julie Teets was top salesperson and Jeff Konrady was top producer in July for Long & Foster/Webber & Associates.
Ron Price Jr. was the top producer for Fairfax Mortgage Investments' Winchester branch in July.
Send Briefcase notices to citydesk@winchesterstar.com
