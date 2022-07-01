• Perry Engineering Co. Inc. was honored for having one of the nation’s best construction safety and wellness plans in 2021 by the Associated General Contractors of America. The association oversees the Willis Towers Watson Construction Safety Excellence Awards, an annual ranking of construction safety programs.
Perry Engineering was selected as third-place winner because of its exceptional leadership in safety, developing and implementing a safety and risk control program through continuous improvement and maintenance of their safety and health management systems.
Applicants for the award are reviewed for their company management commitment, active employee participation, safety training, work site hazard identification and control, and safety program innovation. Finalists then give an oral presentation in front of a panel of five judges within the government, corporate and insurance industries who determine the ranking in each category. Final judging for the awards program took place during the contractors’ association’s annual convention in Texas.
This is Perry Engineering’s fourth such award in four years. Perry Engineering thanked its employees, saying, “Without their hard work and attention to safety every day, this would not have been possible.”
• Shenandoah Community Capital Fund announced that it has completed a major rebrand. The SCCF, formerly known as the Staunton Creative Community Fund, is a 501(c)3 nonprofit entrepreneurial support organization serving the entire Shenandoah Valley. Since 2019, SCCF has responded to a gradual transition in the region’s entrepreneurial landscape. This shift sparked a new focus within SCCF, and the organization embraced an entrepreneurial ecosystem-building approach to economic and community development.
Over the past three years the organization has grown substantially and expanded its mission and goals. This shift for the organization prompted a rebranding that would more accurately reflect the vision for the organization going forward.
The rebranding consists of a new logo, new brand colors, new core values and a new vision. A new website for SCCF will be unveiled later this fall. The previous SCCF brand had a focus on Staunton, Virginia, featuring downtown Staunton in the old logo.
The new logo has a collection of dots and colors that all connect to represent how the Shenandoah Valley entrepreneurial ecosystem is connected.
Send Business Briefcase items to Matt Welch at mwelch@winchesterstar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.