Shenandoah University School of Business
SU’s business school will commemorate Constitution Day 2023 with an interactive discussion, “Discovering Paths to Equity in the U.S. Constitution: Law, Policies, and the Supreme Court,” from 7-8 p.m. Sept. 18 at Halpin-Harrison Hall in Stimpson Auditorium on the main campus. Professor John Winn, an expert in business law, will facilitate the dialogue. The event is free to attend and open to the public. For more information, email jwinn@su.edu.
Lawyer Connect Day
Correll Law Firm will host “Lawyer Connect Day” to assist people in Winchester and Frederick County with legal queries.
Doors will open at 11 a.m. on Sept. 19 at 1833 Plaza Drive, Winchester. Attendees will be attended to on a first-come first-served basis.
Attorney Beau Correll will lead a free strategy session with participants, offering an informational overview of attendees’ unique legal issues. After the assessment, participants will be introduced to prescreened attorneys who have committed to a complimentary 30-minute consultation in their area of specialty. Attorneys volunteering their time include those with experience in domestic relations, such as divorce and custody, criminal, personal injury, business, wills and many other fields.
For more information, call 540-535-2005 or email contact@correllfirm.com.
Are you an aspiring accountant?
High school and college students considering a future in accounting are invited to Accounting Student Night from 5-8 p.m. Sept. 28 at Laurel Ridge Community College’s Middletown Campus. The event will be held in the Carl and Emily Thompson Conference Center in the Corron Community Development Center. The college is partnering with the Virginia Society of CPAs Shenandoah Valley Chapter to offer the event, now in its second year. There will be an employer panel, speakers, an opportunity to network, door prizes and food. Register to attend by Sept. 20 by visiting laurelridge.edu/vscpa.
TeamLogic IT opens Chantilly location
TeamLogic It, a national provider of managed IT services and technology support for businesses, has opened an office in Chantilly. The business already has offices in Manassas, Leesburg and Winchester. They are owned by Ken and Pam Blackwell. For more information, visit www.TeamLogicIT.com.
