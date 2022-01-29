• Ed’s Heads Hair Salon, located at 5339 Main St. in Stephens City, has announced it will close next month. Owner Ed McKee, who has operated the salon since 2000, said the last day will be Feb. 19.
“I have loved Ed’s Heads, particularly the people,” McKee said. “But I am ready to start a new chapter without the responsibilities that come with being the person at the helm.”
McKee and his stylists are currently in discussions with other area salons to find the right professional environment for themselves and their clients, McKee said.
During the last week of February, the salon will be selling equipment. Those interested in hiring opportunities or purchasing salon equipment can make inquiries to 540-869-5585 or edsheadshairsalon@gmail.com.
• Nadine Bullock-Pottinga, who stepped down Dec. 31 as executive director of United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley after seven years, is now chief development officer for Alpharetta, Ga.-based Hire Heroes USA.
She joins Hire Heroes USA Chief Executive Officer Andrew Sandoe and Chief Operating Officer Ross Dickman to complete Hire Heroes USA’s executive leadership team.
In 2021, Hire Heroes USA recorded its 12th consecutive year of growth in annual hires, helping 12,594 transitioning service members, veterans and military spouses secure employment with average salaries exceeding the national average.
