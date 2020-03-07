Stephen G. Butler and Edwin B. Yost, of the law firm McKee and Butler PLC, announce the merger of their firm with Crawford Law Group PLLC, effective January 1, 2020. The attorneys of the Crawford Law Group include James B. Crawford, III, Katherine N. Ridgeway, E. Adelaide Crawford, Edwin B. Yost, and Stephen G. Butler. The merger creates a firm with over 140 years of experience. The main areas of practice of the firm are real estate and business law. The firm can perform real estate closings in both Virginia and West Virginia.Crawford Law Group PLLC has offices at 112 S. Cameron St, Winchester; 120 N. George St., Suite 100, Charles Town, West Virginia; and 214 Lutz Avenue, Martinsburg West Virginia. Call 540-662-3486, 304-725-3426, or 304-262-2237, respectively, or visit our web site at www.clgpllc.com.
Ron Price Jr. was the top producer for Fairfax Mortgage Investments’ Winchester branch office for the month of February.
Long & Foster/Webber & Associates announces that Jim Thomson was the top lister and Leslie Webb the top salesperson and top producer for the month of February.
Deborah Addo has joined the boards of Eagle Financial Services and Bank of Clarke County. Addo is president of Inova Loudoun Hospital. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University and a master’s degree in public health from Walden University. She also is a licensed minister ordained through the Church of God.
