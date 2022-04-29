U-Haul Company of Virginia announced that Winchester Self Storage has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Winchester community.
Winchester Self Storage at 601 Milton Ray Drive will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, towing equipment, support on rental items, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.
U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer moving equipment since 1945. With the COVID-19 outbreak creating challenging times for small businesses, over 20,000 dealers across America and Canada are creating supplemental income through their U-Haul partnership. When a customer rents from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community, the company said.
Send Business Briefcase items to Matt Welch at mwelch@winchesterstar.com.
