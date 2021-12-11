The Virginia Museum of History and Culture (VMHC) has named Joseph Rogers to the critical new position of Manager of Partnerships & Community Engagement.
Born in Roanoke, Rogers developed an appreciation for history at an early age — a love instilled by his parents, Lewis and Ajena Rogers, both of whom are longtime employees of the National Park Service. Rogers served in the United States Navy before beginning his work in museums. Starting as a front desk associate, he most recently served as the Education Programs Manager at the American Civil War Museum. His background in history and education is valuable, but it is his passion for outreach and community activism that set him apart as a candidate.
In addition to the Manager of Partnerships & Community Engagement role, the museum is hiring multiple positions over the next few months as it gears up for its grand reopening this spring after an 18-month, transformative construction project. When complete, the museum will feature a dramatic increase in exhibitions space, new family and youth programming, new community convening spaces including outdoor green spaces, a new library, theater, museum store, and café. More information on all open roles can be found at VirginiaHistory.org/Jobs.
— Colony Realty has welcomed Paul Gallagher, sales associate, to the Colony Sales team. Gallagher is a natural people person who prides himself on working for his clients, not the transaction. He has been a full-time real estate agent since 2014. His expert knowledge of the area and real estate market allow him to easily guide his clients through the home buying and selling process.
— Ron Price Jr. was the Top Producer for Fairfax Mortgage Investments located at its Winchester Branch office for the month of November.
