• Registration is open for the Live, Love and Work in the Northern Shenandoah Valley Virtual Employment and Resource Fair, which will be held from 1-3 p.m. on April 14 with booth previews starting at 1 p.m. April 13. Register at https://pvapi.premiervirtual.com/s/84Y39d.
Employers participating include: Atlantic Construction Utilities Inc., Averitt Express, Axalta Coating Systems LLC, Centro Healthcare, Community Housing Partners, Frederick County government, Express Employment Professionals, George’s Chicken LLC, Grafton Integrated Health Network, High Knob Owners’ Assoc. Inc., High Sierra Pools, Horizon Goodwill Industries, Jackson Furniture, Kingspan, Knauf Insulation, LaborMAX Staffing, Navy Federal Credit Union, Northwestern Community Services Board, NW Works, Inc., Right at Home, Roy Rogers, Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury, Shentel, Shirley Contracting Company LLC, Silent Falcon UAS, Sodexo, Stellantis, Surge Staffing, The Village at Orchard Ridge and Valley Health.
Resources participating include: Access Independence/Deaf & Hard of Hearing Specialist, Shenandoah University, Virginia Career Works Winchester Center, Virginia Cooperative Extension-Northern Shenandoah Valley Financial Education Program, Virginia Department of Veteran Services and Virginia Division of Rehabilitative Services.
• Ron Price Jr. was the top producer for Fairfax Mortgage Investments’ Winchester branch office for the month of March, 2022.
